Presumptive mayor-elect says “game on” following Mayor Brown’s announcement

Democratic nominee for Buffalo Mayor India Walton responded to Mayor Byron Brown’s announcement that he’s running a write-in campaign for the November General Election.

“Byron Brown’s decision to run a write-in campaign supported by Carl Paladino and the PBA is deeply disappointing,” Walton said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Brown can attempt to distance himself from Paladino all he wants, but it is clear who is really behind this campaign.”

Walton won the June 22 Democratic primary against Mayor Brown.

She spoke to News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz Monday night on the steps of Buffalo City Hall reacting to Brown’s press conference.

“Game on,” Walton told News 4. “I encourage people to have a conversation with me before they make any decisions based on fear.”

