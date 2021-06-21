Previewing Buffalo’s mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are three candidates in the race for mayor all Democrats. And no matter the outcome, it will be historic.

India Walton and Le’Candice Durham are seeking to become the first female mayor in Buffalo, while incumbent Byron Brown is seeking his fifth term – if elected, he would become the longest-serving mayor in Buffalo’s history.

“We have a record of success, that the city has gotten better but we have more work to do. We know how to get this work done, we know how to make a difference in this city for every single resident and each and every section of the city of Buffalo, Brown said.”

Those running against Brown would also make history if elected. Walton or Durham would become the very first female mayor in the city of Buffalo.

A nurse and activist Walton says it’s time for new leadership.

“We have changed the game. Not only about the mayor-ship, but this is also about down-ballot races, this is about bringing progressive races and politics for the people into Buffalo officially. The voters will come out and make our voices heard that we are ready for something different and something better.”

She is now calling out Brown for accepting campaign donations from billionaires, specifically the Jacobs family who recently gave 30 thousand dollars to the mayor’s re-election.

“We know who the current mayor serves and that has not been average people.”

“I’m proud of my donors. I’m proud so many businesses in this community – small businesses, mid-size businesses, and large businesses know how important this election is,” Brown responded.

News 4 reached out to Durham’s campaign and have not heard back yet. According to her website, the city employee has the vision to strengthen the relationship between the government and those they serve.