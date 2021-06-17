Previewing Nik Wallenda’s high-wire walk over D’Youville College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up, News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak gave us a look at what to expect later when daredevil Nik Wallenda walks a high wire above D’Youville College.
