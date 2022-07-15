BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired priest has had his priesthood restored after an investigation into alleged sexual improprieties was not substanciated.

Fr. Raymond A. Donahue was placed on administrative leave by Bishop Michael W. Fisher last September after an allegation came from an individual involving an alleged incident that took place in 1987. The Independent Review Board — which is responsible for investigating allegations of sexual improprieties — found that the allegation was not substantiated.

The Diocese says they followed all protocols in dealing with the allegation, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney’s office, which declined to act. An independent investigator was retained to investigate the allegations. The attorneys for the claimant declined to be interviewed but did interview other witnesses, including Fr. Donahue, who denied the allegation. Fr. Donahue is retired and is not assigned to any parish, nor does he have any responsibilities for any ministerial office.

In May, two additional priests were restored priesthood after allegations were also found to be unsubstantiated.

The Diocese of Buffalo encourages anyone who wishes to report sexual abuse or harassment by any member of clergy, employee or volunteer to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator by calling 716-895-3010 or emailing Jacqueline.Joy@ccwny.com. For more information, click here.