Private school in Buffalo set to restart in-person classes after weekend Covid19 testing for all students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Nardin Academy is preparing to send kids back to school for in-person classes on Monday, but first, they’re going to test hundreds of students this weekend.

Starting Saturday, the school will be testing hundreds of students– to qualify for restarting their in-person classes under the state’s new reopening rules. Schools are required to test students before sending them back for in-person classes. They also have to perform weekly random testing as well.

“We are thrilled to be able to have met all of those hurdles, so we’ll be opening to all of our students on Monday,” said Marsha Sullivan president Nardin Academy

They’ll be testing about 700 students. In addition to the testing, the school plans to stay the course with its current strategy for covid safety precautions.

“Everyday, we temp everybody who comes into the building and we fervently observe masking and social distancing and we’re very cleanly and hand washing,” Sullivan said.

When the school resumed in person classes back in August, they tested the staff and teachers. This is the first time the school is testing students.

“We have had almost 14 weeks back in school now, we came back in the middle of August and by following those protocols, we have been able to be in school all the way through. We’ve had extremely low incidents of infected, covid infected members,” Sullivan said.