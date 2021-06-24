Pro-Brown and Walton demonstrators rally outside Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of demonstrators gathered outside Sahlen Field Thursday evening to show their support of City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. A few pro-India Walton demonstrators countered their chants. Brown has not yet conceded to presumptive mayor-elect India Walton in this week’s primary election.

Mayor Brown threw out the first pitch at tonight’s Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles game at Sahlen.

The group of pro-Byron Brown demonstrators gathered at the ballpark near the corner of Washington and Seneca Streets. They’re chanting “Mayor Byron Brown” and “Four more years.”

Former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne showed up at the rally. She countered the chants in support of Mayor Brown with her own chant of “He lost.” Horne ripped a Brown poster from a man’s hands.

A number of India Walton supporters interrupted the protest with counter-chants.

More India Walton supporters have interrupted the Bryon Brown rally. Cariol Horne ripped a Brown poster from a man’s hands. @news4buffalo https://t.co/ZpcsGRF4AZ pic.twitter.com/hkKnbp6iEZ — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) June 24, 2021 News 4 Reporter Erica Brecher

Presumptive-Mayor Elect India Walton tells News 4, “This people-powered administration is coming into office to serve all of Buffalo, and that includes our local business community. We are open to working with anyone who is truly invested in creating a brighter future for our beloved City of Good Neighbors.”