Pro-choice demonstrators march through Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds marched through Buffalo’s West Side Saturday afternoon speaking out against bans on abortion.

This happened at the corner of Niagara Street and Porter Avenue.

People attending the rally say reproductive rights need to be defended.

“If you can’t control your body, you can’t control anything in your life,” one activist said.

“People think Roe v. Wade is over. It is not over as you can see,” another added.

The march was organized by Buffalo’s Women’s March Circle.