AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you still have a few gifts to shop for this holiday season, Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo are putting together a shopping destination featuring local artisans Saturday to alleviate those concerns.

“I’m about to think about possibly thinking about making my list and then I’ll get started from there–but I know where I’m going to shop and that’s at Riverworks this Saturday,” Totally Buffalo and event organizer Mary Friona-Celani said.

Whether you only need one more thing or have a full list of gifts to cross off, the Procrastinators Holiday Market will have options when it’s open for business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverworks.

“We have 100 local artisans going into Riverworks, setting up and selling their beautiful Buffalo-inspired wears — everything from jewelry to home décor candles, soaps, stocking stuffers, apparel, pretty much anything you can think of will be there,” Friona-Celani said.

With inflation keeping wallets tight and online deliveries cutting it close, Totally Buffalo encourages shoppers to shop local, to keep the bustling business of the holidays in the local community.

From ornaments to jewelry to items that show off Buffalo pride, there will be plenty of potential gifts to choose from.

“There’s no middle man, there’s no marketing fees or anything, these folks just make it and sell it,” Friona-Celani said. “So you’re not spending a ton of money on things, and you’re getting something that’s high quality, and something that, you know, somebody right in our community actually took the time to design and make.”

