Property owners in Buffalo’s Main Street Corridor can apply for grant to upgrade stores and apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State is helping revamp Buffalo’s historic Main Street Corridor.

The $300,000 grant will be used to upgrade stores and apartments.

The money will be given to people who own buildings between Englewood Avenue and Highgate Avenue.

Local leaders hope that the improvements will help bring more people and money to the area.

“We know that, that these sorts of investments are contagious. They help the entire community raise up. It raises property values. It raises an individual’s willingness to come and shop in the neighborhood. To come and see what’s happening. To see the growth, to see the economy. And everybody wins,” Senator Tim Kennedy said.

Eligible property owners are encouraged to attend an upcoming informational session being held on Tuesday, February 11th at 9 a.m. at the University Heights CoLab (9 W. Northrup Place).