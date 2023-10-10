BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A cannabis growers showcase could soon be on its way to the City of Buffalo.

According to the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services, a local organization called Step Out Buffalo has requested approval to host a showcase from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, the weekend after the Thanksgiving holiday. It is not clear where organizers plan to hold the showcase.

Buffalo Common Council members on Tuesday got some details on this proposed showcase, though there is no formal approval needed from Common Council. The city has approved the event and organizers now await approval from the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.

“We haven’t seen any of these events happen in Buffalo. I’d imagine when I first heard about this, it’s more of something that would be at a farmer’s market or in addition to an event that’s already taking place, not the exclusive or main event that’s taking place,” Councilmember Joel Feroleto said.

Showcases have popped up across the state and in Western New York, including in Batavia and Kenmore. This would be the first to open within the Queen City’s limits.

The showcases allow licensed growers to show off their cannabis products to consumers for purchase and have been a way for growers to offload excess supply to make money, especially amid the slow rollout of licensed dispensaries in the area.

There are still few marijuana retail dispensaries that are open across the state, with only three in the Western New York area that are taxed by the state, according to the Office Cannabis Management. Others have opened on Seneca Nation territory outside of state control.

The two cannabis showcases currently operating in Western New York are located at 204 East Main Street in Batavia and at 1100 Military Road in Kenmore. Both run almost daily. More information on those showcases can be found on the OCM’s website.