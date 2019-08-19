Protesters gather in support of new Buffalo Diocese whistleblower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protesters, led by Buffalo Diocese whistleblowers James Faluszczak and Siobhan O’Conner, gathered in support of a new seminary whistleblower, Stephen Parisi.

The seminarian announced he would not return for studies this week at Christ the King Seminary, saying the seminary is “sickly dysfunctional.”

He says there has been retaliation by seminary officials against seminarians who have spoken out about the inner workers of Christ the King.

On Sunday, the protesters called for Bishop Richard Malone to resign amid ongoing problems within the Diocese of Buffalo.

“Is he gonna keep turning a deaf ear to this, or is he gonna actually pack up and go home?” Faluszczak said. “It’s high time. And it’s high time that the priests of this diocese call their own bishop to accountability. There are many good priests in this diocese, but that have been mostly quiet on these matters mostly.”

The Diocese says Bishop Malone has never allowed any priest with a credible allegation of abusing a minor to remain in ministry.

Officials also say there has never been an accusation that Bishop Malone violated the seal of the confessional.