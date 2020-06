BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protesters left Niagara Square Tuesday night after the group had announced they planned to stay there and demand the release of Deyanna Davis.

Davis was accused of driving the SUV that struck law enforcement officers during a protest earlier this month.

News 4 went to the scene, and police were there, but the protesters were gone. It’s the first time no protesters were seen there in about two weeks.