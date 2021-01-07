Protestors hold ‘Save our Democracy’ rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue, calling for action after Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.

Protestors say change is needed and that in order to get there, it’s time for elected officials to step in and either invoke the 25th amendment. Or impeach the President after saying his actions led to yesterday’s mob at the Capitol.

They’re also calling for the resignation of those who objected to the certification of electoral ballots, including congressman Chris Jacobs.

The group says this is a “Save our Democracy” rally, and doing these things will be the start of maintaining democracy.