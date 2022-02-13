Protestors rally against the Canadian trucker vaccine mandate near the Peace Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protests against Canada’s trucker vaccine mandate are spilling over into Buffalo, with a demonstration happening at the Peace Bridge Sunday afternoon.

The demonstration is expected to involve out-of-state truckers, who are traveling from Nashville to the Peace Bridge in a “freedom convoy.”

A spokesperson for “Convoy to Save America” said activists from Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania will also be traveling to the Peace Bridge.

“It’s just… enough is enough and again, the trucker movement with their horns and their big machines, got the attention of the federal government and that’s something Sandy and I weren’t successful in doing,” said Picone. “Our emails got unanswered, our tweets got unanswered, our thousands of emails got unanswered. So good for the truckers that the world is paying attention now,” local activist Marcella Picone told News 4.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in an interview with CNN said the Queen City is prepared for the convoy.

“We’re ready for these trucks, but our goal is to keep our roadways open and to make sure that residents and visitors are safe and healthy,” Mayor Brown said.

People are gathering for a second day in a row near the Peace Bridge to protest mandates, specifically the covid-19 vaccination requirement for crossing the U.S. and Canada borders. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/VlDf2d0XTB — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 13, 2022 News 4 reporter Sarah Minkewicz

Activists plan on meeting at Pat Sole Park near the Peace Bridge.