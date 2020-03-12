PSE: “We are in full support of the NHL’s, AHL’s, and NLL’s decision to pause season”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Pegula Sports & Entertainment says they in full support of the decisions by the NHL, AHL, and NLL to pause the 2019-2020 season.

“The health and safety of players, staff, and fans is our top priority. We have been monitoring the rapidly changing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and have been reviewing information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” PSE said in a statement.

Officials tell News 4, during the pause they will work to expand the health and safety standards at KeyBank Center and Blue Cross Arena.

PSE and Delaware North will implement protocols recommended by the CDC including:

Enhanced sanitization of concessions areas, including expanded cleaning and disinfecting of touchpoints in food preparation and service areas.

Enhanced sanitization of high-traffic areas and touchpoints such as elevators and railings frequently throughout arena events.

Installation of several new alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the arenas.

Employees have been educated on practices to prevent the spread of disease and have been instructed to comply with the CDC guidelines to stay home from work when experiencing any symptoms.

Delaware North also issued several specific directives to follow the CDC’s recommendations:

Displaying posters at key locations in the workplace, encouraging employees to stay home when sick, workplace cleaning and disinfecting and hand washing and several other hygiene measures.

Providing adequate supplies of tissues, hand soaps and alcohol-based hand rubs in multiple and appropriate locations in the workplace.

Performing environmental cleaning of frequently touched workplace surfaces and providing disposable disinfectant wipes so that employees can wipe down surfaces more often.

Following additional guidance from the National Restaurant Association specific to foodservice operations.

They ask anyone with tickets to hang on to them as the NHL, AHL, and NLL plan to reschedule games.

Announcements on other scheduled events at KeyBank Center and Blue Cross Arena will be made at a later time on a case by case basis, PSE says.

For additional questions contact KeyBank Center at 1-888-GO-SABRES and Blue Cross Arena at 855-GO-AMERKS.