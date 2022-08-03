BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the City of Buffalo will hold a public hearing on the Common Council’s proposed map for redistricting.

It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This kind of process takes place every 10 years to better reflect the city’s population. After the public hearing, it will be up to Mayor Byron Brown to decide if the map is approved. Here’s what it looks like:

Last month, the Common Council voted in favor of it, but it hasn’t received universal support. Some residents think it does not represent the city’s population as best as it could.

Click or tap this document to see the demographic data that went into creating the new map.