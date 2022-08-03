BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the City of Buffalo will hold a public hearing on the Common Council’s proposed map for redistricting.
It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This kind of process takes place every 10 years to better reflect the city’s population. After the public hearing, it will be up to Mayor Byron Brown to decide if the map is approved. Here’s what it looks like:
Last month, the Common Council voted in favor of it, but it hasn’t received universal support. Some residents think it does not represent the city’s population as best as it could.
Click or tap this document to see the demographic data that went into creating the new map.
Latest Posts
- Public hearing to be held on Buffalo redistricting map
- CEO of LIV Golf reveals ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ amount of money Tiger Woods turned down
- Vin Scully, decades-long Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
- ‘Guard cat’ thwarts would-be robbery, owner says
- Biden will order HHS to consider using Medicaid to support women seeking abortions across state lines
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.