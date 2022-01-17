Public Works: Buffalo travel advisory remains in effect, parking rules still in place, sanitation to resume Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) sent an update Monday evening regarding plow crews and sanitation.

DPW officials reminded residents to follow alternate parking regulations on side streets if they can do so safely and without getting stuck, including the 6 p.m. switchover. They also said in the update that City of Buffalo plow crews will continue to focus on clearing residential side streets through the night and into Tuesday morning.

The travel advisory for the City of Buffalo remains in effect. DPW is asking that those that don’t need to drive Monday night stay home.

Sanitation and recycling is scheduled to resume tomorrow. Totes that were not picked up today should remain outside, as crews will pick them up starting tomorrow morning.