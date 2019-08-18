Puerto Rican Festival celebrated in La Salle Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– People in Buffalo’s Hispanic community came together today to celebrate their culture.

The annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Festival took over La Salle Park.

It all started yesterday with a parade down Niagara Street.

Today was all about the music and the food. Crews spent all year preparing for the festival.

Organizers say it’s important to recognize the work done by the Hispanic community for Western New York.

The yearly Hispanic parade is the largest outside of New York City and the second-largest in Buffalo.