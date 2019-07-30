Purple Heart recipient Sergeant First Class William Hayes honored for his service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A three-time Purple Heart recipient is finally being honored for his service.

It’s ahead of National Purple Heart Day in a few weeks.

Congressman Brian Higgins got a head start on Purple Heart Day, which is in August, honoring Army Sergeant First Class Wiliam Roland Hayes for his service and injuries during the Vietnam War.

He presented him with his medals at a ceremony at the Purple Heart Memorial at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

He received three Purple Hearts for battle wounds and one Bronze Star for heroic service against an armed enemy.

Sergeant First Class Roland Hayes enlisted in the army in 1966 at just 18-years-old.

He was often part of the first landing unit, which is a dangerous position for highly-skilled soldiers.

He said today the recognition means a lot because of the sacrifice not only he made, but other veterans and those currently serving as well.

“Every time you see a veteran, don’t just think of me and my story, think of all veterans that have a story that needs to be told. For history, for family, for the country,” Hayes said.

Hayes currently lives in Cheektowaga and is active in the veteran community.