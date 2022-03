BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular waterfront attraction will be returning to Canalside this summer.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation approved plans to continue the Queen City Bike Ferry service. The popular service runs on the Buffalo River, linking Canalside and the Outer Harbor. The ferry service is for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The ferry runs daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day and one way fares are only a dollar per person.