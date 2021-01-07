Queen City Fine Arts offering classes to let your creativity flow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s called Queen City Fine Arts, and it’s a great place to let the creativity inside of you, out.

Located at 1111 Tonawanda Street in the Riverside Neighborhood are a fully functioning art school and art gallery with all of its artwork created by Buffalo artists.

Queen City Fine Arts might be only one year old, but it’s making a big splash in Western New York’s artist community.

“It was created as basically mimicking what they have in a college atmosphere. Um, so we have sculpture, drawing, painting, ceramics- for anyone that’s never done any of it, anyone can come to take a class.” Justin Dahl, Owner, Queen City Fine Arts

Whether you’re into making jewelry, greeting cards or custom tiles from scratch, for anywhere from $35 to $100, kids and adults of any age can come and get artsy. And the cost will cover all of your materials.

“We supply all of the materials for every single class that we teach. Even if you take an oil painting class we’re providing the canvas and the paints and everything. There’s really no cost for materials for anybody.” Justin Dahl, Owner, Queen City Fine Arts

As expected, due to the pandemic, owner Justin Dahl is doing everything possible to ensure that everyone stays safe. So in addition to masks, temp-checks and sanitizing, he’s even installed germ-killing UV filters on the furnace and placed partitions in between each pottery wheel.

“We have really put everything that we can possibly do to keep everybody safe. It’s really a high priority for not only our customers but our teachers as well.” Justin Dahl, Owner, Queen City Fine Arts

If you want more information on how to reserve a session at Queen City Fine Arts, click here.