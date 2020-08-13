Queen City getting good reviews from the Blue Jays and MLB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Being a minor league field, Sahlen Field needed a lot of upgrades to be the temporary home of the Jays.

A lot of people doubted that Buffalo would be able to pull this off, especially in such a short time, but it seems the upgrades were up to par for players and commentators.

And they also say they feel safe in Buffalo in the era of COVID.

The first Major League Baseball game to be played in the Queen City in 105 years and commentators showed a lot of Buffalove for the temporary home of the Jays.

The field got new lights, makeshift gyms, and other upgrades in just a matter of weeks.

Commentators say some of the lighting upgrades came from the Field of Dreams in Iowa.

And even though the fans weren’t able to be in the stands, commentators took notice of the support from the city of good neighbors.