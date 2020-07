BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The city will forever honor a member of the community, who died from a long battle with cancer last year.

Two years ago Dr. Rhonda Ricks was the head of Buffalo’s first certified minority and woman-owned development firm.

Today, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the city will designate Broadway and Mortimer as Dr. Rhonda Ricks Way.

There will also be a sign on Sycamore and Mortimer that says Dr. Rhonda Ricks Way.