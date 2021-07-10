Queen City leaders say more needs to be done as gun violence surges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City leaders are now saying more needs to be done after a three-year-old boy becomes the latest victim of the surging violence in the Queen City.

Friday night Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that Shaquelle Walker Jr. has died. He was shot in the head while watching fireworks Monday night on Donovan Drive.

Two persons of interest are in custody on separate guns and drug charges.

University District Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt says this incident highlights the conversation about the relationship between the community and the police.

“I’m hopeful that whoever is in the administration recognizes that there are some things that we need to address as far as police reform and there are some dollars that we may need to reallocate but as far removing officers and having less police. I don’t think anyone in this community that I represent wants less police. They want good police,” Councilmember Wyatt said.

Three other people were also hurt in Monday night’s shooting.

They’re expected to be ok.