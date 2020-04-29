1  of  2
Coronavirus
Queen City starting to open some recreational sites while still practicing social distancing

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo is starting to open some recreational sites geared towards keeping social distancing while still having fun.

This Friday the Erie Basin Marina will open.

Then two of the three public golf courses will be opening up on Saturday.

Those are Cazenovia and Delaware Park.

Even though these parks are opening, there will still be rules in place to keep people safe.

The South Park GolfCcourse is still too wet to play on, but when that dries up, we’re told it will open as well.

