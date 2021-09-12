Queen City Vintage clothing store tries to keep up with demand for Bills apparel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s nothing like a walk down memory lane, especially when it comes to the Bills.

We’ve seen them play through all different eras. The good, the bad and the ugly, but no matter how they did back then, this year’s merchandise from those years is flying off the shelves.

“I think we’re going to win this year. We say that every year. But I mean, our team is stacked, the hype is around them. I think they’re going to go all the way,” said Co-owner Quinton Chiavaroli.

Not an uncommon take for members of Bills Mafia which might be the reason behind the demand for apparel. The line wrapped around Queen City Vintage ahead of the season opener, and with a special Bills pop up, is proof.

With their store stockroom piled high with gear, the owner of Queen City Vintage says their collection of merch comes from pretty much everywhere.

Some years are a little more popular than others and while many of the items are unique and one of a kind, the owner says they have enough gear to last a lifetime.