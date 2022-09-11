BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale.

Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back to the community with thousands of items of rare Bills attire. The owners say they have all the gear you need for the season.

“With how they played like those last two quarters, everyone is just excited. We were a Super Bowl contender last year and now this year so far we should go all the way,” store owner Quinton Chiavaroli said. “We are not going to run out anytime soon, I can promise that. If you are looking for sweatshirts, t-shirts, whatever, we got you covered.”

The Queen City Vintage Bills pop-up will be open again Monday starting at 10 a.m.