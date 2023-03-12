BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more candidates threw their hats in the ring this weekend for the Ellicott District. Current Ellicott Councilmember Darius Pridgen previously announced he won’t seek re-election and that has many vying for his seat.

More Buffalonians are making the case for why they deserve the Ellicott seat in Buffalo’s Common Council chambers.

Retired Buffalo Police detective Cedric Holloway announced his candidacy Saturday.

He wants to improve snow removal, youth employment and resources for homeowners.

“We need someone who deserves and knows these neighborhoods, who understands the needs of these residents, who will fight for us when it comes to funding and services, Holloway said in his campaign announcement. “Those like me know that our community constantly is left behind and left out of decisions by choice.”

Sunday, Leah Halton-Pope announced her run for the seat at True Bethel Baptist Church.

The longtime policy advisor to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes wants to focus on quality neighborhood schools, healthcare and promoting home ownership.

“The work that I’ve done from writing the legislation for community schools, to the parking permit program in the Fruit Belt, to getting $50 million and working on her behalf for getting $50 million for the East Side,” said Halton-Pope.

Last month, the President and CEO of the Buffalo Black Billion, Rev. Michael Chapman announced his candidacy, as did Matt Dearing, a former staffer to assemblyman Patrick Burke.

The four candidates are vying for current district Councilmember Darius Pridgen’s seat. He previously announced he will not run again for the position he’s held for 12 years.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said Ellicott was affected the most because of re-districting. He says that’s sparking more interest in the race.

“New areas are brought in and it kind of cut up a couple of different election districts from in the past. But, what you’re seeing is a number of strong candidates,” Zellner said. “It’s gonna be critical for the community to have another strong leader like they did with Bishop Pridgen. Him stepping down, not running for re-election has created a vacuum in the Ellicott District.”

The deadline to file a petition to run for common council is April 6.

Voters will cast their ballots in the primary on June 27.