BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve heard his voice tell you about the hit songs of years past, but soon, Bill Lacy will be leaving the airwaves.

Lacy, whose career has spanned more than 50 years, is retiring. For the last 20 years, he’s hosted mornings at Classic Hits 104.1.

“Radio gave me the opportunity to meet and talk with some people I ordinarily would never have had the opportunity to meet, and to take part in some great adventures,” Lacy says.

Some of those opportunities have included interviewing Aretha Franklin and hosting an on-air wedding.

He’s been elsewhere in between, but Buffalo’s where Lacy started back in 1970. After entering the world of radio at WBUF, Lacy’s voice was later heard in Rochester and Pennsylvania. But in 1980, it was time to come home. Lacy was back in Buffalo at WBEN.

Lacy was honored for his contributions to local media in 2014 when he was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. And based on the words of his Cumulus colleagues, he’ll be missed.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Bill for the last two decades,” Cumulus Operations Manager Joe Siragusa said. “His professionalism and integrity are second to none. We’ve achieved some great things together and had a ton of laughs along the way.”

Cumulus Vice President Jim Riley said Lacy’s role as a morning show host at a major station has been “tough” but that he’s “done it really well.”

“There are a rare few broadcasters with the talent to stay at the top of the game for almost 40 years and I feel very fortunate that I got to work with one of them,” Riley said. “Bill really is a Hall of Famer.”

Lacy’s final day on the air will be May 27. Looking toward the future, Lacy quipped that he’s “a bit worried about the financial aspects of retirement.”

“Apparently Tom Brady ran out of money after six weeks.”

The search for Lacy’s replacement is already underway.

“Thanks for allowing me into your homes, cars, and workplaces over all these years,” Lacy said. “I hope I was good company.”