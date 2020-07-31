BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today marks a new day for Western New Yorkers who are blind, visually impaired, or are unable to read because of physical challenges.

A radio reading service is expanding onto the internet, and it could greatly expand their audience.

For thirty-three years, the Radio Reading Service has provided live reading of newspapers, magazines, and books from their studio on Harlem Road but the only way listeners could access their broadcast was by using a special radio receiver, which the reading service loaned out free-of-charge.

Starting today, those who want to enjoy having their favorite publications reading to them can do it online, any time of day, and actually anywhere they can access the internet.

Executive Director Michael Benzin says they are just catching up with the times.

Even though they are now almost up-to-date with their reading technology on the internet, the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service is going to hold onto the radios.

Bensin told us, there are still challenges due to Western New York’s digital divide, those who have access to the internet, and those who don’t.

With the new internet access, he says they provide more reading material for their listeners.