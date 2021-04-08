Rage Against the Machine announces new July tour date in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Concerts are slowly coming back to Buffalo, and the latest big name to announce a new date is Rage Against the Machine.

The rap-rock iconoclasts were originally set to play at the KeyBank Center this past July, but because of the pandemic, the date had to be cancelled.

On Thursday afternoon, Rage announced a completely rescheduled Public Service Announcement Tour. And their new Buffalo date is almost exactly one year from the originally planned performance.

The band is now set to perform at the KeyBank Center on July 25. Rap duo Run the Jewels will also perform that night.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the original date can use them for the new one. At this point though, large venues still have not been fully reopened. It’s not clear what kind of capacity will be allowed by late July.

For those who aren’t planning to attend the show now, tickets can be refunded at the original point of purchase for 30 days.

This week, country artist Eric Church also announced he would be coming to Buffalo this year. That concert will take place on September 25.

Pop artist The Weeknd is also planning on making a stop in Buffalo during his world tour, but that won’t be until 2022.