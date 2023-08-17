BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drug bust took place Wednesday as law enforcement agencies worked together to raid locations in Buffalo and North Tonawanda.

Members of Buffalo police, the Erie County Sheriff’s office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant together on Delaware Avenue, where they say 50-year-old Ronnie Evans, Jr. lived.

At his residence and storage lockers, authorities say they found 12 ounces of cocaine, 18 grams of fentanyl, scales and packing materials.

While this search was taking place, HSI and North Tonawanda police were searching an address on River Road they say was known to be utilized by Evans. There, they say they found roughly $200,000, as well as jewelry.

Evans was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Evans was held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.