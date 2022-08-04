BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones are still holding out hope that a teenagerlast seen two years ago will be found safe.

Jaylen Griffin disappeared on August 4, 2020. he was last seen on the Broadway and Memorial area in Buffalo.

On Thursday night his mother held a community rally with the Bury the Violence Foundation to keep the public aware that Jaylen is still missing. The group hosted a lantern release to keep the lights of hope burning.

There’s no way in the world that we should not still have him plastered everywhere it should be at ECMC, children’s hospitals, police stations, fire houses, news stations, bus stations. We don’t have the funding to do it, we need the support,” said Kareema Morris, the founder of Bury the Violence.

If you have information about Jaylen, you are asked to call or text the city’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.