Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation screens documentary about caring for aging parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new documentary is shedding light on the struggles some caretakers face.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation held a digital screening today for Enid and Mami.

It’s about a Buffalo woman’s journey as she cares for her mother.

The film’s director says she wanted raise awareness about caregiving and the challenges that may come with it.

The project is part of the foundation’s Tight Knit program.

it’s a series of documentaries and podcasts about the ways people are working to build stronger relationships and communities.

it took them a little more a year to produce the documentary.