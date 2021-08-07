‘Legends’ honored at Randy Smith Summer Basketball League

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Randy Smith Summer Basketball League is honoring former players who’ve gone on to big things in their careers.

The league held its classic ceremony and tribute to the legends, along with an outdoor market at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Pavilion Saturday.

Organizers say it’s important to make basketball a big part of Buffalo’s culture.

“Everything outside of Buffalo New York, those kids are playing twice as many games. The children here in Buffalo, the only time they get any recognition is when they leave Buffalo and go play summer AAU basketball. Here in Buffalo, it’s not helping them at all,” said organizer Sinclair Fabor.

Organizers say at its height, the randy smith league was one of the top five summer leagues in the country.