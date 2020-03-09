Rascal the otter celebrates 13th birthday at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s no party like an otter party!

Today is Rascal the otter’s 13th birthday.

The Buffalo Zoo shared a video on their Twitter page showing Rascal and a few other otters enjoying some treats.

Happy birthday, Rascal!

