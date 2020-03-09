Rascal the otter celebrates 13th birthday at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--According to Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner, SUNY confirms Buffalo State will not serve as a quarantine site for students returning from study abroad experiences in Italy, Japan, or South Korea.

"To be clear, as of Monday, March 9, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Erie County or among any members of the Buffalo State community; however, planning and preparations continue in earnest should our campus become directly affected by the coronavirus," Conway-Turner said in a campus-wide email.