BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We live in the City of Good Neighbors, and Reader’s Digest agrees.

A recent article in the popular publication called Buffalo “the nicest place in America.”

“Despite natural disasters, shooting tragedies and Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience, Buffalo’s community is stronger than ever,” the article, published this past Tuesday, read.

The specific events referenced in the Reader’s Digest article include the Christmas blizzard and the Bills’ back-to-back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl losses.

