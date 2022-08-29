BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A program that encourages children in Buffalo to read and get rewarded for it is coming to a close.

This summer, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade have been able to participate in the Reading Rules Summer Reading Challenge.

Anyone who reads at least five books and summarizes them will be recognized as a champion reader at an awards ceremony happening at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on October 29.

Wednesday is the deadline. To submit your book summaries, click or tap here.