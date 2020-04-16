Red Cross assisting 11 after early morning fire on Roebling Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Roebling Ave. caused roughly $140,000 in damage early Thursday morning.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the fire, which started in a kitchen, shortly before 12:40 a.m.

They say it caused some exposure damage to another nearby structure, too. Damage there was estimated at $70,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. In all, the American Red Cross is assisting 11 people.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.