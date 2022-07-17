BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is assisting two adults after an early morning house fire on South Division Street.
The blaze broke out on the second floor just before 3 a.m. at 818 South Division Street, according to Buffalo Fire officials.
Damage to the home is pegged at $250,000.
An investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.