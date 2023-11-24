BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is assisting four people after a fire broke out in a residence in Buffalo Friday morning, a city official said.
According to the Buffalo Fire Department, the fire started on the first two floors of a house at 467 14th Street just after 10 a.m.
Fire investigators pegged the damages at approximately $225,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
