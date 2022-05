BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second-floor fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home on Sunnyside Place in North Buffalo.

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. at 66 Sunnyside Place while people were inside, Buffalo Police said.

Four people are being helped by the Red Cross. Damage to the home is pegged at $120,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.