BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people are being helped by the Red Cross after an early Saturday morning fire broke out in an apartment on Hudson Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Fire responded to the fire at 125 Hudson Street just aft 4:30 a.m. It’s believed the fire started on the second floor of the multi-unit residence, according to fire officials.

Damage from the fire is pegged at $250,000.

The cause is under investigation.