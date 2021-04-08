Red Cross of WNY kicks off annual Sound the Alarm fire safety campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Red Cross launched its annual Sound the Alarm/Homes Made Safer campaign on Thursday.

Officials say this is part of a national campaign to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods this spring.

Due to COVID-19, the American Red Cross says volunteers will meet with residents virtually through a free 15-minute home fire safety virtual education session.

While educating families on fire safety information, the Red Cross says these sessions will also help families create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.

“As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters,” Regional CEO of the Red Cross of WNY Alan Turner II said.

For more information on the campaign and to register for a session, click here.