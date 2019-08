BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from western New York is being remembered by the Red Cross after he passed away in April.

John Allard started volunteering at the Red Cross 48 years ago.

Over those years, he donated more than 40 gallons of blood.

He would also volunteer to make a lot of the signs you see around western New York asking you to donate.

The Red Cross recognized Allard by renaming the Blood Service Award to the “John Allard Volunteer of Excellence Award.”