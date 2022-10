BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In January, the Red Cross declared its first-ever blood crisis amid the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

10 months later, News 4 was joined by Michael Tedesco, the regional director of communications for the Red Cross’ Western New York chapter to talk about the impact of COVID on blood donations and new expanded eligibility for donating blood.

You can watch the full interview above.