Reddy Bikeshare adds more bikes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you need a bike, you’re in luck.
11 new Reddy Bike stations will be added throughout the Queen City!
Reddy Bikeshare is partnering with Independent Health to give people an option for a healthier and more active lifestyle.
40 bikes are being added to the East and West sides of Buffalo, bringing the city’s total to 240 bikes and 55 stations.
Co-founder of Reddybike says seeing Buffalo behind handle bars is a unique experience.
Bikeshare costs $3 to sign up for a two-day pass plus 10 cents a minute to ride.
There are different options for memberships.