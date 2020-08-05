Reddy Bikeshare adds more bikes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you need a bike, you’re in luck.

11 new Reddy Bike stations will be added throughout the Queen City!

Reddy Bikeshare is partnering with Independent Health to give people an option for a healthier and more active lifestyle.

40 bikes are being added to the East and West sides of Buffalo, bringing the city’s total to 240 bikes and 55 stations.

Co-founder of Reddybike says seeing Buffalo behind handle bars is a unique experience.

Bikeshare costs $3 to sign up for a two-day pass plus 10 cents a minute to ride.

There are different options for memberships.