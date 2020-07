BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Tom Reed and Senators Rob Ortt and George Borrello came together at Buffalo Lighthouse Park Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics.

Those included the Green Light Law, child care, the state economy and the possibility of schools reopening this fall.

Watch their conference in the video player above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.