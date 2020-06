BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $2,500 for the arrest of Adolphus Nelson.

Nelson is wanted for escaping parole.

Officials say he’s a Level 2 Registered Sex Offender and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers App.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.