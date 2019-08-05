Registration for annual YMCA Turkey Trot opens Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Registration for the 124th annual YMCA Turkey Trot opens tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara says runners can register for the time-honored Thanksgiving Day tradition at YMCABN.org until the race reaches capacity.

Race organizers recommend those interested register early to secure their spot because it sells out every year.

Proceeds raised from the event benefit children and families who use the YMCA programs and services.

For more information on the oldest consecutively run footrace in North America, visit YMCABN.org or contact the Turkey Troy call line at 716-565-6000.